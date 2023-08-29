18 years after Katrina levee breaches, group wants future engineers to learn from past mistakes

A Louisiana-based nonprofit is calling for future engineers to get more education on past failures and how to avoid repeating them. The campaign by Levees.org comes 18 years after Hurricane Katrina flooded New Orleans. The nonprofit having better-educated engineers would be an important step in making sure that all types of projects can withstand everything from natural disasters to everyday use. The group plans to urge the Accrediting Board of Engineering Schools to require instruction on engineering failures in its criteria. The push by Levees.org comes as Hurricane Idalia takes aim at Florida’s Gulf Coast, threatening a state still dealing with lingering damage from last year’s Hurricane Ian.

