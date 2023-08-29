‘Breaking Bad’ stars reunite on picket line to call for studios to resume negotiations with actors

CULVER CITY, Calif. (AP) — The cast of “Breaking Bad” has reunited to call upon Hollywood studios to resume negotiations with striking screen actors. Star Bryan Cranston said the actors wanted studio negotiators to “come back to the table” to try to resolve the strike. Cranston was joined by Aaron Paul, Jesse Plemons and other members of the “Breaking Bad” universe in an effort to energize picket lines more than a month after SAG-AFTRA joined striking Hollywood writers. They picketed outside Sony Pictures Studios, which was behind “Breaking Bad” and its follow-ups. Both guilds are seeking to address issues brought about by the dominance of streaming services, which have changed all aspects of production and pay in the industry.

