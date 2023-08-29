Four people found dead in apparent murder-suicide at home in north Texas city of Allen

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Police in the north Texas city of Allen found four people dead in what investigators say was an apparent murder-suicide. Police were called about 8:45 a.m. Monday to a home for a welfare check after a resident called police and said they had been locked out for about two hours, and that other family members were not answering. Officers entered the home and found four people dead. Police say the deaths were the result of an apparent murder-suicide. But they did not immediately release the names or ages of any of the dead, or provide further details on what happened.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.