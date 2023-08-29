Migrant woman dies after a ‘medical emergency’ in Border Patrol custody in South Texas, agency says

HARLINGEN, Texas (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Patrol says a migrant woman died in South Texas after spending just under a day in federal custody. The agency said in a statement Tuesday that border agents encountered the 29-year-old woman and her family in the Rio Grande Valley on Sunday afternoon. While she was in their custody, she experienced a “medical emergency” and was treated by an on-site medical team and then taken to a hospital in Harlingen where she was pronounced dead. The agency says the woman spent less than 20 hours in custody. Agency guidelines say migrants must be processed within 72 hours. No details were offered about the woman’s medical condition or her nationality.

