Nigerian army rescues children among dozens who were abducted by Islamic rebels in the northeast

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The Nigerian army says its troops have rescued dozens of captives mostly women and children held by Islamic extremist rebels in the country’s northeastern region where jihadi violence has raged for years. The army says the 25 hostages were rescued during clearance operations in Borno state’s Gwoza district. A spokesman says all those rescued are being interviewed. The Boko Haram extremist group that launched an insurgency to establish Islamic Shariah law in Nigeria in 2009 often targets women and children.

