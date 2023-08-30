California prison on generator power after wildfires knock out electricity and fill cells with smoke

A Northern California prison was on generator power for a second week and inmates were issued masks to cope with unhealthy air after wildfires knocked out electricity and choked the remote region with smoke. Last week flames came within about 5 miles of Pelican Bay State Prison, but officials say firefighters have since managed to protect communities around the maximum-security lockup that houses about 1,600 inmates in Del Norte County. Lingering smoke has infiltrated housing units at the prison near Crescent City. the U.S. Air Quality Index says air is unhealthy in the coastal area Wednesday.

