Crown hires ‘Big Little Lies’ publisher Amy Einhorn to boost its fiction program
By HILLEL ITALIE
AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The editor of such best-selling novels as Liane Moriarty’s “Big Little Lies” and Kathryn Stockett’s “The Help” is joining Penguin Random House. Amy Einhorn will begin Oct. 2 as senior vice president and publisher of Crown’s fiction program. Einhorn most recently served as president and publisher of Henry Holt and Company. Crown is known for such nonfiction bestsellers as former President Barack Obama’s “Promised Land” and former first lady Michelle Obama’s “Becoming.” The hiring of Einhorn is part of an effort to boost its publication of fiction.