Four people held in a problem-plagued jail have died over the span of a month

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a 34-year-old man who was being held at a problem-plagued jail in Atlanta died after he was taken to a hospital. He was the fourth person to die in Fulton County custody in the span of a month. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday that a jail officer doing dinner rounds found Samuel Lawrence unresponsive in his cell Saturday afternoon. Lawrence was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was declared dead. Atlanta police arrested Lawrence and booked him into the main county jail on Dec. 26. He was charged with second-degree arson charge.

