How to avoid the No. 1 text message scam putting your money at risk
By RUTH SARREAL of NerdWallet
Bank impersonations are the top reported type of text message scam. Learn what to look out for so you can avoid bank-impersonation scams and keep your money safe. Avoid making money moves under pressure. Don’t click on links in text messages from senders you don’t know, and don’t call phone numbers texted to you. Instead contact your bank at the official number on its website. If you’re unable to avoid a bank impersonation scam by text, know the key steps to take to avoid further loss, including immediately alerting your bank and reporting the scam to local law enforcement.