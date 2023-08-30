Lawsuit accuses University of Minnesota of not doing enough to prevent data breach

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A lawsuit filed on behalf of a former student and former employee at the University of Minnesota accuses the university of not doing enough to protect personal information from a recent data breach. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that attorneys for the two plaintiffs say in the lawsuit filed in federal court Friday that the university “was fully capable of preventing” the breach. The university declined comment but a spokesperson says the safety and privacy of everyone in the university community is a top priority. After being questioned by the Star Tribune, the university acknowledged last week that it learned July 21 “that an unauthorized party claimed to possess sensitive data allegedly taken from the University’s systems.”

