Locomotive manufacturer, union reach tentative deal to end 2-month strike

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — The country’s largest locomotive manufacturer and its striking union workers have reached a tentative agreement that could end a two-month strike that saw about 1,400 people walk off the job at its Pennsylvania plant. Pittsburgh-based Wabtec announced the agreement with Local 506 of the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America on Wednesday. The company said it calls for wage increases, improves the grievance process and provides other benefits, but it didn’t disclose specific details. The tentative agreement also maintains a two-tier wage system at the Erie plant that allows the company to pay new hires less money. It wasn’t immediately clear when a ratification vote may be held.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.