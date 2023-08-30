Newsom plans to transform San Quentin State Prison. Lawmakers and the public have had little input

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is planning to spend $360 million demolishing a sprawling former furniture factory at San Quentin State Prison and replacing it with something reminiscent of a college campus. It’s part of his larger plan to develop California’s own take on the Scandinavian prison model that focuses on rehabilitation programs for inmates. Newsom wants the campus up and running by December 2025, and lawmakers have agreed to support his plans without much oversight. A 21-member advisory council Newsom handpicked to help shape the project doesn’t have to hold public meetings, and lawmakers traded away seats on the council and formal oversight over it for access to data on other prisons.

