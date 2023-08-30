Pakistan’s Imran Khan will be imprisoned for 2 more weeks despite getting bail

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A defense lawyer says Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan will remain in prison for another two weeks despite being granted bail. An anti-terrorism court has extended his detention in a case involving the revealing of an official secret document. The anti-terrorism court announced the decision Wednesday after a hearing at the high-security Attock prison in Punjab province. The lawyer, Intazar Hussain Panjutha, said the next court hearing will be on Sept. 2. The latest development was a blow to Khan and his legal team, which expected his release after a court suspended the Aug. 5 corruption conviction and three-year prison term of the former premier and granted him bail.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.