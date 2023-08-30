Pennsylvania men charged with trafficking homemade ‘ghost guns,’ silencers

HATFIELD, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man who trafficked “ghost guns” and silencers he assembled at his home in a Philadelphia suburb has been charged along with two friends. Montgomery County authorities said Wednesday that 32-year-old Tony Phan Ho and 36-year-old Ritha Ngoy, both of Hatfield, and 32-year-old Michael Phan Nguyen, of Lansdale, are all charged with operating a corrupt organization, conspiracy and weapons counts. Court documents show federal investigators began tracking Ho in May. Detectives found evidence that Ho sold 15 homemade firearms. Web search records showed Ho purchased more than 200 “firearms related products and body armor” through eBay. Ho’s attorney, Richard Blasetti, declined comment on the charges.

