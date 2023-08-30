Retired Giants catcher Buster Posey goes back to school to complete his degree from Florida State
By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Baseball Writer
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Retired San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey is working to complete his college degree 15 years after last taking a class at Florida State. He has a year’s worth of online coursework remaining to finish his degree in social science. He plans to take two years finishing up given his busy home life with four children. Posey had been a finance major before being drafted by San Francisco fifth overall in 2008. Since he can’t finish that path remotely, he will study social science, with his current studies including a class focused on sports and society.