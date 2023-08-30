Teen arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old during Oklahoma high school football game

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old at an Oklahoma high school football game. Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III announced the arrest Wednesday but referred other questions to Choctaw police, who are investigating the fatal shooting. The boy’s name was not released. Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall says authorities aren’t seeking anyone else in the shooting, but that the investigation is ongoing. The shooting occurred during the third quarter of Friday’s game between Choctaw and Del City high schools. A 15-year-old girl was wounded in the leg and a 42-year-old man is in intensive care after being shot by an off-duty Del City police officer who was providing security.

