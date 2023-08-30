West Point time capsule that appeared to contain nothing more than silt yields centuries-old coins

A nearly 200-year-old time capsule that appeared to yield little more than dust when it was opened at West Point contained hidden treasure after all. It was just more hidden than expected. The U.S. Military Academy says the lead box actually contained six silver American coins dating from 1795 to 1828 and a commemorative medal. All were discovered in the sediment of the box, which at Monday’s ceremonial opening appeared to be its only contents. The finds seem to confirm academy officials’ theory that the time capsule was placed in a monument by cadets in 1828 or 1829, when the monument honoring a Revolutionary War hero was completed.

