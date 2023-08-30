What to know about the impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is preparing to face his impeachment trial in the state Senate. The proceedings will provide the first formal airing of corruption allegations that could lead Republican lawmakers to oust one of their own as lead lawyer for America’s largest red state. The Texas Senate is set to gavel in Tuesday. In May, the state House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to impeach Paxton on articles including bribery and abuse of public trust. Paxton has decried the impeachment as a “politically motivated sham” and says he expects to be acquitted.

By JAKE BLEIBERG and JIM VERTUNO Associated Press

