Albania’s first post-communist prime minister Fatos Nano is fighting for his life in the hospital

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The Albanian government says the country’s first post-communist prime minister is in hospital fighting for his life. Fatos Nano founded Albania’s Socialist Party in 1991 and served three terms as prime minister. Nano, who’s 70 years old, is in intensive care in a hospital in the capital, Tirana, where he’s being treated for problems with his lungs. Albania’s current Socialist Prime Minister, Edi Rama, issued a statement saying he was praying for Nano, the party’s “historic leader.” Rama awarded Nano with one of the country’s highest honors for his role in building “a constitutional and democratic state in Albania.” Nano was imprisoned in 1993 but freed four years later and his conviction overturned.

