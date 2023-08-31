An Iranian man detained in nationwide protests convulses and dies while awaiting a new sentence
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Iranian man arrested last year during the nationwide protests over the death of a 22-year-old woman detained over her headscarf has died after suffering a convulsion in prison. That’s according to a state media report Thursday. Javad Rouhi had been awaiting resentencing after Iran’s Supreme Court overturned his death sentence when he suddenly fell ill. Authorities are investigating his death. However, Amnesty International said Rouhi had been severely tortured during his imprisonment. Rouhi had been convicted over allegedly burning a Quran, while Amnesty said Rouhi had been detained for being seen dancing at a demonstration. Rouhi’s death comes as the one-year anniversary of the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini approaches on Sept. 16.