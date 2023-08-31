Arrest made in attempted break-in at home of UFC president Dana White

LEVANT, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say they arrested a 23-year-old on charges of attempting to break into the home of Dana White, the president of Ultimate Fighting Championship. Police said they responded to the property in the early morning hours of Monday and the suspect had already fled in a vehicle. They said the property was occupied at the time of the attempted break-in, but no one inside had any contact with suspect. Several tips aided police after video of the incident was shared through social media. Police said they then charged the suspect and referred the case to the district attorney’s office.

