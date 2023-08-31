Austin police say 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at business
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say two people are dead and another person was transported with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near a large shopping area in Austin. The Austin Police Department said the shooting occurred Thursday at a business and that there appeared to be no threat to the public. Police said no one had been detained, but did not immediately release further details. The shooting happened near a shopping area known as The Arboretum on the city’s north side.