Bavaria’s deputy governor rejects new accusations of antisemitic behavior when he was in school

BERLIN (AP) — The deputy governor of Germany’s Bavaria state has defended himself against mounting allegations that he was responsible for an antisemitic flyer, that he gave the Hitler salute, and that he imitated the Nazi dictator as a high school student. The claims have come weeks before a state election and have caused an uproar in Germany. Pressure has been growing on Hubert Aiwanger, who is also Bavaria’s economy minister, to explain himself, as German media have been confronting him with more allegations since the first report about the antisemitic flyer was published last week. Aiwanger denied the allegations in comments Thursday to reporters.

