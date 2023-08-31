Clash between armed forces and protesters in Congo kills at least 26, local official says

GOMA, Congo (AP) — A local official in northeastern Congo says a clash between armed forces and members of a religious sect protesting Western organizations operating in the country has killed at least 26 people. The violence broke out early Wednesday in the eastern city of Goma where Wazalendo followers gathered for a protest, which had been banned by the city mayor. Protesters accused the army of firing indiscriminately with live rounds on protesters, while the Congolese army says the protesters had stoned a policeman to death. Placide Nzilamba, a vice president of civil society in the region, says a preliminary investigation indicated that 26 civilians were killed and at least 50 injured in the clash.

