German court convicts a Russian man of plotting to kill an exiled Chechen dissident

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has convicted a Russian man of plotting the murder of an exiled Chechen dissident on orders from a cousin of Chechnya’s strongman leader, Ramzan Kadyrov. The court in Munich sentenced the defendant to 10 years in prison. He was convicted of agreeing to commit murder, preparing a serious act of violence and violations of weapons laws. Judges found that the aim of the planned attack was to silence the intended victim’s elder brother, a prominent opponent of the Chechen government who lives in Sweden and had already been targeted there.

