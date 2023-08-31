Governor activates Massachusetts National Guard to help with migrant crisis
BOSTON (AP) — Democratic Gov. Maura Healey is activating members of the Massachusetts National Guard to assist at shelters and hotels as the state struggles with a flood of migrants. The move, announced Thursday, comes after the governor declared a state of emergency several weeks ago because the newcomers were straining the shelter system. Healy said the activation of up to 250 soldiers is part of an “all-hands-on-deck” response to ensure families have shelter and basic services. All told, there about 6,000 families, including pregnant women and children, in emergency shelters in Massachusetts. Many of them are migrants.