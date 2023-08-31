Hurricane, shooting test DeSantis leadership as he trades the campaign trail for crisis management

First a shooting, then a storm. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is facing a one-two punch testing his leadership at a critical moment for his presidential campaign, with the Republican moving to cast aside the culture warrior and show the country that he can govern through crises. The first calamity came last weekend when a white gunman killed three Black people at a convenience store in Jacksonville. Days later, Hurricane Idalia was barreling toward Florida. It slammed into Florida’s Big Bend region. The back-to-back emergencies have forced DeSantis to disembark from the campaign trail and given him a chance to display competence under pressure.

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE and JILL COLVIN Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.