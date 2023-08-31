In ‘Equalizer 3,’ Denzel Washington’s assassin goes to Italy
By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer
Filmmaker Antoine Fuqua has been dreaming about taking the Equalizer abroad for years. The action franchise (very loosely based on a 1980s television series) starring Denzel Washington as the reluctant assassin Robert McCall had rooted itself in humble domestic beginnings, in Boston. But after two films and $382.7 million in box office receipts in the past decade, the time seemed ripe to travel. “Equalizer 3,” in theaters Friday, takes everyone to a small town on Italy’s Amalfi coast where McCall can’t retire until he neutralizes the threat of the Camorra. Fuqua is left without Washington — his star, and friend — while promoting the film due to the ongoing actors strike.