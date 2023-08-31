Iraq court sentences 5 people to life in prison in killing of US citizen, officials say

BAGHDAD (AP) — An Iraqi criminal court has convicted five men and sentenced them to life in prison in the killing of a U.S. citizen in Baghdad last year. Stephen Edward Troell, a native of Tennessee, was fatally shot in his car in November by a group of assailants as he pulled up to the street where he lived in Baghdad with his family. It was a rare killing of a foreigner in Iraq, where security conditions have improved in recent years. Two Iraqi intelligence officials said one Iranian and four Iraqis were convicted in the killing. Troell worked for Global English Institute, a language school in Baghdad.

