Maine woman pleads guilty in 14-month-old son’s fentanyl death

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after her year-old son’s fatal overdose. It led to the discovery of $700,000 worth of fentanyl and other drugs. Investigators went to Ashley Malloy’s home after her son Karson died in a hospital. They discovered white powder on a blanket and sheet in the bedroom where Karson had been sleeping. An autopsy determined he died of complications from exposure to the powerful opioid fentanyl. Malloy, of Oakland, also pleaded guilty Wednesday to drug charges and forfeiture. She will be sentenced later.

