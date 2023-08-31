North Korea says it simulated nuclear attacks on South Korea and rehearsed occupation of its rival

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says its latest missile launches were a simulation of “scorched earth” nuclear strikes on South Korea. The North’s state media said Thursday it’s also conducted a command post drill to rehearse occupying its rival’s territory in a conflict. South Korea and Japan had detected the two short-range ballistic missiles launches Wednesday night. North Korea has been increasing its protests of ongoing South Korean-U.S. military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal. It has previously tested nuclear-capable missiles and described how it would use them in its war plans to intimidate its rivals. But the repetition is likely a warning that the country can use nuclear weapons preemptively in times of war.

