Pakistani man, on trial in Italy for murder of daughter who refused marriage, is being extradited

ROME (AP) — Italian police have taken into custody in Pakistan a Pakistani man who is currently on trial in absentia in Italy for the murder of his daughter, who refused a forced marriage. The court case is one of several in Italy dealing with the murder or abuse of immigrant women who rebelled against family insistence that they marry someone chosen for them. Saman Abbas’ body was dug up in November 2022 in an abandoned farmhouse near the fields where her father worked in northern Italy. Italian prosecutors contend the young woman was murdered by her family in May 2021. Her parents flew from Italy to Pakistan shortly after. Trial began several months ago for her uncle, two cousins and her parents. Her mother is believed to be in Pakistan.

