Palestinian driver rams truck into pedestrians at West Bank checkpoint, wounding 3
By TIA GOLDENBERG
Associated Press
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli authorities say a Palestinian driver slammed his truck into pedestrians at a busy checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, wounding three people. The bloodshed Thursday was the latest in a relentless cycle of violence to roil the region. According to Israel’s Defense Ministry, the driver sped away from the area and was stopped by security guards at a separate checkpoint nearby. His condition was not immediately clear. Palestinian assaults against Israelis have spiked alongside Israel’s intensification of arrest raids in the West Bank since last spring.