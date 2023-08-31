Prosecutor asks Indiana State Police to investigate dog deaths in uncooled rear of truck
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors have asked Indiana State Police to investigate the recent deaths of at least eight dogs from heat-related injuries while being transported in an uncooled box truck. The dead dogs were discovered July 27 in Lake Station while the truck traveled from O’Hare International Airport in Chicago to a training facility in Michigan. The animal rights group People for Ethical Treatment of Animals had called for a state police investigation, and the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday formally requested one. The driver of the truck said he was unaware that the air conditioning in the cargo area had failed until he heard dogs barking.