Scientists say study found a direct link between greenhouse gas emissions and polar bear survival

Scientists say in a new study that they’ve established a direct link between greenhouse gas emissions and polar bear cub survival. They believe it overcomes a legal roadblock in the Endangered Species Act that prevented the federal government from considering climate change when evaluating projects like oil and gas drilling. The Department of Interior has said greenhouse gas emissions can’t be considered when evaluating a project’s effects on endangered species unless its emissions impact could be distinguished from historic global emissions. A study Thursday in Science’s Policy Forum says scientist have done that for the first time.

