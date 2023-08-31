Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell can continue with his work schedule, congressional physician says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The attending physician to Congress says he’s cleared Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell to continue with his planned schedule. That word from Dr. Brian Monahan comes after he evaluated an incident Wednesday when McConnell appeared to freeze up at an event in Kentucky. The 81-year-old McConnell remained silent for about 30 seconds during a news conference. Several weeks ago in Washington, he had a similar episode. In March, McConnell suffered a concussion and broke a rib after falling and hitting his head after a dinner event at a hotel. Monahan released a brief statement saying he had consulted with McConnell and his neurology team and cleared McConnellto continue with his schedule.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.