The USA is in great position entering Round 2 of the World Cup. So are many other teams

Published 1:31 AM

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The opponent names will become more recognizable for USA Basketball now. Nikola Vucevic awaits on Friday, Jonas Valanciunas on Sunday, and if the Americans keep progressing through this FIBA World Cup the challenges will only get tougher. That’s OK with them. Second-round play at the World Cup starts Friday with a 32-team field to start the tournament now down to 16 contenders for the Naismith Trophy. The U.S. is one of eight teams with 3-0 records and those are the teams that have the easiest path to the quarterfinals.

Associated Press

