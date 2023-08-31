Wisconsin’s new liberal Supreme Court justice hasn’t heard a case but Republicans may impeach

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Even before the newly elected justice who gave liberals a one-seat majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court has heard a case, Republican lawmakers are talking about taking the unprecedented step of impeaching and removing her from office. And they have the votes to do it. Republicans worry that the legislative districts they drew 12 years ago will be undone in one of the court’s first actions under liberal control. It’s a legitimate concern. Democratic-friendly groups brought two lawsuits in the first week of newly elected Justice Janet Protasiewicz’s term asking the new liberal-controlled court to toss the maps, which critics say are some of the country’s most gerrymandered. Republicans are threatening impeachment if she doesn’t step away from the case.

