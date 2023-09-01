A man convicted of murder in Pennsylvania and wanted in Brazil remains at large after jail escape

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Hundreds of law enforcement agents are searching for a man convicted of murder in Pennsylvania for the fatal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend, a day after he escaped from a county jail. The search continued Friday for Danelo Cavalcante, who prosecutors say is an extremely dangerous person and is also wanted in his native Brazil in a separate slaying. The search involves drones, helicopters and dogs. Chester County’s district attorney, Deb Ryan, says searchers are focusing on railways, waterways and routes out of the area. Authorities didn’t disclose the circumstances of his escape, but say the matter is under investigation.

