AP Election Brief | What to expect in Utah’s special congressional primary

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three candidates will compete in a special primary election in Utah for the Republican nomination to replace U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart, the six-term GOP lawmaker who’ll step down Sept. 15. Vying for the nomination Tuesday are former state representative Becky Edwards, businessman and former state party chairman Bruce Hough, and attorney and former Stewart aide Celeste Maloy. Hough is the father of professional dancers Julianne and Derek Hough from the reality competition show “Dancing with the Stars.” The winner will face Democrat Kathleen Riebe in a special general election on Nov. 21. The district has been reliably Republican.

