Former prosecutor who resigned from Russia probe investigation tapped for state Supreme Court post

A former top federal prosecutor who resigned from the investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe is being tapped to fill an open seat on the Connecticut State Supreme Court. Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont announced the nomination of Nora Dannehy on Friday. He called his former general counsel “a woman of integrity who pursues justice wherever the evidence may lead.” Dannehy is also well known in Connecticut for successful corruption prosecutions of former Republican Gov. John G. Rowland and other public figures. The nomination has been sent to state lawmakers who are scheduled to hold a special session month.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.