More than 150 migrants in small boats rescued off Greece’s Aegean Sea islands

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they have rescued more than 150 people, including several children, who were heading in small boats from Turkey to the nearby eastern Aegean Sea islands. The rescues come amid a rise in crossings to European Union member Greece by people from the Middle East and Africa seeking a better life in the wealthy 27-country bloc. The coast guard said 101 people were picked up from boats off the island of Lesbos in three separate instances Friday, and another 53 were found on two vessels off Samos. Despite the increase in migration to Greece, Italy is the main entry point in the EU for migrants with about 113,000 arrivals so far this year.

