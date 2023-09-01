One dead, four injured in stabbings at notorious jail in Atlanta that’s under federal investigation

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities said five people were stabbed, one fatally, during a dispute between men held at a jail in Atlanta that is already under federal investigation. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday that 23-year-old Dayvion Blake was pronounced dead around 3:30 p.m. Thursday after the stabbings at the County Jail. He and three others were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, while a fifth man was treated at the jail by medical staff. Five people, including Blake, have died in Fulton County custody in just over a month. The county medical examiner’s office plans to do an autopsy on Blake.

