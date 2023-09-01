Powered by wind, this $10B transmission line will carry more energy than the Hoover Dam

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Executives with one of the largest wind and solar energy development companies in the world are gathering with federal officials on the dusty plains of New Mexico to mark the groundbreaking of what will be the largest renewable energy infrastructure project in the United States. The SunZia transmission line will stretch about 550 miles from central New Mexico, funneling electricity from massive wind farms to metro areas in Arizona and California. Siting and permitting have taken years. Now construction is beginning, with the system to come online in 2026. Advocates say it will be a key artery in the Biden administration’s plan for boosting renewables and improving reliability among the nation’s power grids.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.