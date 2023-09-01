Spain legal panel opens case against suspended soccer chief over World Cup kiss
By CIARÁN GILES and JOSEPH WILSON
Associated Press
MADRID (AP) — A Spanish government legal panel is opening a case against suspended soccer chief Luis Rubiales. Miquel Iceta, acting minister of culture and sport, and the government’s sports council announced the move. Rubiales has come in for a storm of criticism and calls for his resignation for kissing a player on the lips without consent after Spain won the recent Women’s World Cup final in Sydney. FIFA has already suspended Rubiales for 90 days while it investigates so the Spanish decision will have little immediate effect. Spain is looking to remove him independently of the FIFA process. Rubiales is the president of the Spanish Football Federation and a vice president of UEFA.