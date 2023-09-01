Texas man pleads guilty to threatening Georgia public officials after 2020 election

The U.S. Justice Department says a Texas man has pleaded guilty to threatening Georgia officials following the 2020 election. He pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of communicating interstate threats after being accused of posting threatening messages on Craigslist about killing government officials in Georgia. His arrest came amid a rising tide of violent threats against people who count and secure the vote.

