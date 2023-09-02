Russia says it thwarted attacks on Crimea bridge, which was briefly closed for a third time

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s Defense Ministry says its forces destroyed three Ukrainian naval drones being used in an attempt to attack a key bridge linking Russia to Moscow-annexed Crimea. The bridge has been temporarily closed for a third time in less than a year. One naval drone was destroyed late Friday and two others early on Saturday morning, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials. Russian officials said two Ukrainian drones were intercepted in Russia’s Belgorod region and a woman was wounded in shelling in the Kursk region. According to British intelligence, Russia risks splitting its forces in an attempt to prevent a Ukrainian breakthrough in Ukraine’s south.

