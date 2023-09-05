Albuquerque prosecutors take new approach to combatting retail theft

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors in New Mexico’s largest metro area are taking over all cases involving retail theft in efforts to enforce new state sanctions against coordinated retail crime. Albuquerque-area District Attorney and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday have announced the new approach to combatting retail crime. Previously, police officers in the Albuquerque area often handled misdemeanor sanctions for shoplifting less than $500 worth of merchandise. Prosecutors say they can then consolidate related instances of retail theft over a 90-day period and possibly bring felony charges. Major retailers are trying to curb theft while not angering shoppers as they lock up everyday items.

