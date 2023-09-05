Fighting between rival US-backed groups in Syria could undermine war against the Islamic State group

BEIRUT (AP) — The weeklong clashes between rival U.S.-backed militias in eastern Syria point to dangerous seams in the coalition that has kept a lid on the defeated Islamic State group for years. That could be an opportunity for the radical group to reemerge. The violence also points to rising tensions between Kurds who control the region and the mainly Arab population. That could open the door for Syrian President Bashar Assad and his allies, Russia and Iran, to try to make inroads in an oil-rich territory where they seek to drive out U.S. troops and restore Damascus’ rule.

