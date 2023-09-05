Floods from tropical storm Haikui kill 2, displace thousands in China’s Fujian province

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities say at least two people have been killed and thousands evacuated by floods brought by tropical storm Haikui in China’s southeastern coastal Fujian province. Schools were closed and flights suspended, while more than 30,000 people were evacuated, according to Chinese state media. Two firefighters died and one police officer is missing after flood waters carried away a fire engine on a rescue mission, state media reported. Haikui swept across Taiwan as a typhoon earlier this week, injuring dozens and leaving thousands of people without power. It weakened to a tropical storm when it made landfall in Fujian. The affected area lies between the coast and inland mountains and is particularly prone to flooding.

